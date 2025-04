Prije no što učitate svoju fotografiju u neki AI alat stanite, razmislite i pročitajte ova upozorenja

⚠️ Think before you #Ghibli ⚠️



That cute “Ghibli-style” selfie? It might cost more than you think.



🔎 Your photo could be misused or manipulated.

🧑‍💻 AI may train on it without your consent.

💰 Data brokers might sell it for targeted ads.

Stay cyber smart. Your privacy matters.… pic.twitter.com/aEjT3sHtTN